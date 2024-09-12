Schauspielhaus Linz
With cotton candy and Shakespeare into the new season
The Schauspielhaus of the Linz Landestheater starts its season with a theater festival lasting several days. This weekend also sees the Linz premiere of the new head of drama David Bösch. He is staging Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" between comedy and an end-time atmosphere.
The start of the drama season at the Landestheater Linz is eagerly awaited: David Bösch, as the new drama director, will first ignite a four-day theater festival. "We want to appeal to people who don't normally come to the theater." The motto for the event from Friday, September 13, to Monday, September 16, also has a lot to offer families with children. The motto is "Much ado about love".
It starts on Friday with a colorful evening with Texta, Avec and Franzobel. On Saturday and Sunday, the Haus an der Promenade opens its doors to all generations with shows, dance workshops, magic tournaments, poetry slams, candy floss, pool noodle fencing and drama tastings. Birgit Minichmayr sings sonnets on Monday.
Highlights at the theater festival
Friday, 13. 9.: Colorful evening "Much life around love", from 19.30 hrs.
Saturday, 14. 9.:, various spectacles for young and old, shows, dancing, pool noodle fights, from 2 p.m.
Sunday, 15. 9.:, participatory musical theater, love letter writing center, gambling, from 11 a.m.
Premieres
"Much Ado About Nothing", Saturday, 7.30 pm
"Romeo & Juliet Short Cuts", Sunday, 6 p.m.
Closing
"As an Unperfect Actor", Birgit Minichmayr sings Shakespeare sonnets, Monday, 7.30 pm
First Linz premiere by David Bösch
Saturday also sees the premiere of "Much Ado About Nothing", the first time Bösch introduces himself to the audience as a director.
He reveals that he is developing the Shakespeare play about love and intrigue "close to folk theater in an Italian post-war world" with melancholy and comedy: "The production is not only a diagnosis of the world of today, but also shows the ensemble in all its facets." There is also a clown, which Bösch adds as a new character.
