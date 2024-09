In the summer season between May and September, a total of 365,549 outdoor bathers visited Linz's bathing oases. "We are very satisfied with this year's summer season and were able to record around 12,800 more admissions than in the previous year. The summer vacations were characterized by very hot temperatures, which is why many bathers sought to cool off. With a total number of 365,549 visitors, the 2024 summer season is one of the top 3 in the last 15 years," says LINZ AG BÄDER manager Roland Heß.