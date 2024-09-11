Harris in TV duel:
“Putin would eat Trump for lunch”
The first and probably only TV duel between the two US presidential candidates turned into the expected verbal battle. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump attacked each other sharply on Wednesday night on pretty much every topic they touched on. It got particularly heated on abortion, migration and the war in Ukraine. As former President Trump repeatedly boasted that the war would be over within 24 hours under his administration, Harris remarked: "Vladimir Putin would eat him for lunch."
"If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kiev right now," said the Democratic candidate. NATO allies are grateful that Trump is no longer president. "Otherwise Putin would be sitting in Kiev and have the rest of Europe in his sights, starting with Poland," warned Harris. The 59-year-old also accused Trump of being a laughing stock internationally. "I have traveled the world as Vice President of the United States, and world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump."
In the USA itself, the 78-year-old Republican has left behind "the worst unemployment since the Great Depression" and "the worst health epidemic in a century, the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War" after his first term in office. She and President Joe Biden had been busy "cleaning up Donald Trump's mess".
Trump once again accused the Democratic vice president of being "a Marxist" and having no plan. "She copied Biden's plan, and it consists of four sentences, which are just: 'Oh, we're going to try to cut taxes,'" Trump said. In response to several statements by Harris, Trump repeatedly replied that they were a lie. However, he himself threw around half-truths and untruths just as often - including these: "Democrats want abortions even after the ninth month and the birth of babies." "Illegal immigrants eat pets."
Harris criticized Trump for his position on abortion rights. "The government and certainly Donald Trump certainly shouldn't be telling a woman what to do with her body," emphasized the Democrat, who is hoping for the support of many women in this debate in particular. If she enters the White House after the presidential election on November 5, she promised to enshrine the right to abortion in law. However, Harris would need a majority in Congress for this to happen.
