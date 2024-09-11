“Putin would eat Trump for lunch”

Trump once again accused the Democratic vice president of being "a Marxist" and having no plan. "She copied Biden's plan, and it consists of four sentences, which are just: 'Oh, we're going to try to cut taxes,'" Trump said. In response to several statements by Harris, Trump repeatedly replied that they were a lie. However, he himself threw around half-truths and untruths just as often - including these: "Democrats want abortions even after the ninth month and the birth of babies." "Illegal immigrants eat pets."