Serious accident
Young cyclist loses his life in accident drama
At Vienna's MuseumsQuartier, a car driver rammed a cyclist (32) so hard that the cyclist succumbed to his injuries in hospital. At that moment, however, the traffic lights indicated that both cyclists had the right of way ...
"They both had green at the traffic lights", said several shocked eyewitnesses to the terrible accident in Vienna-Mariahilf to the police officers who had to record the drama.
Cyclist hit oncoming traffic
Initial findings by officers from the traffic accident command revealed that the driver (30) turned left from Babenbergerstraße into Getreidemarkt. The cyclist came towards him in oncoming traffic - driving straight ahead from the meeting zone there and also at full speed.
In the intersection area, the collision was so violent that the cyclist was thrown to the ground and remained lying on the asphalt, seriously injured, bleeding and barely responsive. The Vienna Professional Rescue Service quickly arrived at the scene of the tragedy and provided emergency medical care.
Cyclist died in hospital
Minutes later, the victim was already on his way to hospital. Resuscitation attempts were continued there. But all the efforts of the treating doctors and their teams were in vain. The man could no longer be saved from death. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
