National Council election: TV debates enter second round
The ORF TV debates on the National Council elections are entering their second round today. Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer will also take part in the debate for the first time. It starts at 8.15 pm. With the live ticker from krone.at you won't miss a thing.
The evening begins at 8.15 pm on ORF 2 with the confrontation between FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (The Greens). The confrontation will be moderated by Alexandra Maritza Wachter.
A duel with Meinl-Reisinger awaits Nehammer
The second duel of the evening between Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) will take place at 9.05 pm and will be moderated by Susanne Schnabl.
You can read the first TV round with the duels Babler - Kogler and Meinl-Reisinger vs. Kickl here.
Who you should vote for on September 29th
In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, the "Krone" helps you to compare your opinion with the positions of the parties.
Do you watch political debates on TV?
How do you rate the role of TV debates in our election campaign? Do they attract you to the screen or do you find them unnecessary as your opinion of the parties is already clear? Have you ever been swayed in your voting decision by such a program? What improvements would you like to see in these formats to make them more informative and fair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section of the krone.at forum!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
