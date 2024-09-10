Christopher Drexler:
“Other countries envy us for the Aufsteirern”
Are there any stops that the governor absolutely must visit at the country's largest folk festival this weekend? Christopher Drexler, responsible for folk culture, in an interview with "Krone" about the festival that attracts tens of thousands.
"Krone": Mr. Governor, do you prefer to slip into the Styrian suit or the Krachlederne at the Aufsteirern?
Christopher Drexler: Aufsteirern belongs with lederhosen!
Do you have respect for this year's beer tapping? In 2022 you needed a record-breaking 48 strokes . . .
I've done a lot of beer tappings in my life - the only one that fell out of line was the one at the Aufsteirern two years ago. But I was told afterwards: The barrel was damaged. However, every beer tapping has to be done with respect - I don't want to experience an involuntary shower.
Are there any fixed points in the program that you can't miss, or stations that you won't pass by?
The attractions are worth a visit on both Aufsteirern days, whether it's folk dancing, music or culinary delights. On Saturday, a visit to the "Krone" Alm is a must for me, and later the charity pouring at the Oberlandler. To come back to that: The beer tapping is of course a must, but also a visit to my daughter, who runs a stall in Herrengasse.
What makes this traditional festival so unique in Europe - and do other provincial capitals envy our Styrian folk culture flagship?
The special thing about the festival is that living customs and traditions can be presented to a huge audience in Graz. This is important for cohesion in our society, it is important for living folk culture. I don't think it's just other provinces in Austria that envy us for Aufsteirern, no, the envy goes all the way to Bavaria! The Aufsteirern is a unique folk culture festival that has no equal anywhere in Europe.
I think it's not just other federal states that envy us for Aufsteirern, no, the envy goes all the way to Bavaria!
Landeshauptmann Christopher Drexler
The Styria Festival is also a real "festival" for the economy and tourism: How much added value is generated here?
According to a recent value creation study, the festival and the TV show together generated around 20 million euros in direct stimulus in Styria last year. Aufsteirern has therefore become an important economic factor.
Aufsteirern showcases Styria with its customs, music and cuisine. What do you think is so typically Styrian that we can be so proud of?
We are a land of culinary diversity and culinary quality. This ranges from Styrian fried chicken to rye doughnuts with Ennstal Steirerkas cheese. We have also achieved incredible quality in Styrian wine and are also a very rich beer country. So: in Styria you can't go wrong - especially as we also have the purest spring water!
