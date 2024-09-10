“Other countries envy us for the Aufsteirern”

What makes this traditional festival so unique in Europe - and do other provincial capitals envy our Styrian folk culture flagship?

The special thing about the festival is that living customs and traditions can be presented to a huge audience in Graz. This is important for cohesion in our society, it is important for living folk culture. I don't think it's just other provinces in Austria that envy us for Aufsteirern, no, the envy goes all the way to Bavaria! The Aufsteirern is a unique folk culture festival that has no equal anywhere in Europe.