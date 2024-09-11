Safe routes to school

Be particularly attentive and ready to brake

From a regional perspective, children in the districts of Krems, Klosterneuburg, Lilienfeld, Scheibbs, Wiener Neustadt and Zwettl are particularly safe on the road. However, this requires more than just the attentiveness and caution of other road users. According to the mobility organization, school routes are safer than leisure routes thanks to numerous measures. Especially if the children are well prepared for the correct behavior in traffic - for example, by practicing the way to school together and drawing attention to possible dangers.