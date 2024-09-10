Campaign in Italy
Initiative for smartphone ban under 14
Italian educators have launched a campaign to ban children under the age of 14 from using smartphones. The initiative calls on the government to pass a law that would also prohibit children up to the age of 16 from setting up an account on social networks.
The appeal has been supported by politicians, intellectuals and actors, according to the daily newspaper "La Repubblica". "We are not anti-technology, but neuroscience testifies that certain areas of the brain cannot fully develop if the child is doing activities and experiences in the digital world that they should be doing in the real world," the letter said, according to the Roman newspaper report on Tuesday.
The negative consequences for children who constantly use cell phones and tablets manifest themselves on two fronts: "A direct harm is related to the addiction of constantly reaching for the smartphone. There is also indirect harm because interacting with screens prevents children from having the real-life experiences that are essential for growing up," it is argued.
"The time is ripe"
Pupils would also learn better in schools where smartphones are banned. "The time is ripe. We are counting on Italy to be the first country to make a breakthrough. We must not stand by and watch an entire generation drown in smartphones. The situation is out of control," one of the initiators, Daniele Novara, told the newspaper.
Ban "not the right way" for ministers
Italian Youth Minister Andrea Abodi showed little enthusiasm for the proposal. A ban on children using smartphones is not the right way to go, he said. Instead, they should be educated to use digital technology more responsibly. "It's a problem of limits, not bans," he said, according to media reports.
