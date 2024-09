Bulls sign talented goalkeeper to contract

The 17-year-old Tyrolean came to the city of Mozart from Innsbruck in the summer of 2020 and progressed through the various age groups of the Red Bull Academy (with three championship titles). Zawieschitzky has also been involved in Salzburg's UEFA Youth League team and at the cooperative club Liefering. This year, he has made two appearances in the second division and is also a member of the U18 squad. He played once in the Youth League last season.