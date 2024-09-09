Fight against migration
Orbán pushes for Hungarian soldiers in Chad
While numerous Western states - including France in particular - are massively reducing their military cooperation with countries in West and Central Africa, Russia is making inroads in these regions. However, Hungary has also been pushing for its own military presence for some time.
Last fall, Hungary's parliament approved the deployment of 200 Hungarian soldiers to Chad. This has not yet been implemented. On the fringes of a meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby (pictured below) in Budapest, the Hungarian head of government emphasized that the country plays a key role in the fight against migration from the Sahel region towards Europe.
Talks in Budapest
For this reason, a "complex package for the implementation of cooperation" has now been agreed with its president. Orbán signed two decrees to this effect, which appeared in the Hungarian Law Gazette on Monday during the talks with Déby. They state that there is a bilateral agreement on the topic of defense. Details are still to be worked out and submitted to the Hungarian parliament. Déby has not yet commented on this. However, talks are to continue on Tuesday.
Chad as an important interface
Chad, with a population of around 19 million, lies at an important interface between the crisis states of Sudan, Libya, Niger and the Central African Republic. The oil-rich country, whose population is among the poorest in the world, is home to more than one million refugees. The people could make their way to the Mediterranean, but the situation in Libya makes this much more difficult.
According to the media, the former colonial power France wants to withdraw some of its 1,000 soldiers in Chad in the wake of anti-French sentiment in the region, although Paris regards Déby as an important partner despite a controversial election and human rights allegations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.