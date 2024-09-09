Vorteilswelt
Body found on the Ach

“Suddenly I saw a hand”

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 19:00

As reported, a body was found in a small wooded area in Kennelbach near the Bregenzerach in Vorarlberg on Sunday. It was discovered by a couple who own an allotment garden nearby. The couple told the "Krone" about their gruesome find.

comment0 Kommentare

Mr. and Mrs. K. (who wish to remain anonymous) are still very upset - no wonder given what they experienced on Sunday. The body was found by Mrs. K., who often goes into the woods to collect driftwood: "Suddenly I saw a hand," she says. She immediately called out for her husband. After no response was heard despite loud calls, the couple alerted the police.

In the days before, they had already had the feeling that something was wrong, say Mr. and Mrs. K.: "There had been an unpleasant smell in the air since Thursday. We then looked for the source, but found nothing." 

Body probably a woman
Mrs. K. rules out the possibility that the body had been lying in the bushes for a long time: "I often look for driftwood there - there was nothing. The body had been there for four days at most." 

Meanwhile, the police investigation is in full swing and the identity of the dead person is still unknown. According to information from the "Krone", it is the body of a woman. The police had originally stated that it was not possible to identify the gender of the body due to its poor condition. 

