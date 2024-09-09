Body found on the Ach
“Suddenly I saw a hand”
As reported, a body was found in a small wooded area in Kennelbach near the Bregenzerach in Vorarlberg on Sunday. It was discovered by a couple who own an allotment garden nearby. The couple told the "Krone" about their gruesome find.
Mr. and Mrs. K. (who wish to remain anonymous) are still very upset - no wonder given what they experienced on Sunday. The body was found by Mrs. K., who often goes into the woods to collect driftwood: "Suddenly I saw a hand," she says. She immediately called out for her husband. After no response was heard despite loud calls, the couple alerted the police.
In the days before, they had already had the feeling that something was wrong, say Mr. and Mrs. K.: "There had been an unpleasant smell in the air since Thursday. We then looked for the source, but found nothing."
Body probably a woman
Mrs. K. rules out the possibility that the body had been lying in the bushes for a long time: "I often look for driftwood there - there was nothing. The body had been there for four days at most."
Meanwhile, the police investigation is in full swing and the identity of the dead person is still unknown. According to information from the "Krone", it is the body of a woman. The police had originally stated that it was not possible to identify the gender of the body due to its poor condition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.