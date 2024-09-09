Putin’s home town in particular was manipulated

For the Kremlin, the three-day regional and local elections were a test of the mood of Russian society and the extent to which it can be controlled and mobilized after two and a half years of aggressive war against Ukraine. "We are seeing very confident, high results for the party of power," commented Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday. According to this, President Vladimir Putin's party, United Russia, won all of its candidates for governorships. The head of the northern metropolis of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, was given a lesson. He was awarded a result of just under 60 percent - the weakest result among the top regional posts.