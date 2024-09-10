Treats for early bookers
New ski season: different ticket price every day
The Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm cable cars are planning a new tariff model for Höss and Wurzeralm. Those who book early will pay much less in future. Prices in the low season will also be significantly cheaper. However, it will not be possible to cancel or exchange tickets.
The renowned Swiss ski resorts of St. Moritz, Laax and Adelboden have already successfully introduced a dynamic pricing model. Now the Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm-Bergbahnen are also aiming to switch to this ticket system.
Annual pass price will not change
Business owners in the region were informed about the reform plans in a letter obtained by the "Krone". Similar to flights, hotels or train journeys, there are no longer any fixed prices, with the exception of the annual pass. The basic rule is: if you book earlier, you pay less.
Price depends on demand
The price, which is recalculated daily, tends to rise the closer the ski day approaches or the higher the demand. The variable prices should be particularly attractive outside the main season. This should attract more guests to the region in the low season. An online booking platform enables tickets to be purchased conveniently from home.
Only doctors from the region are accepted
So far, so good. But the new system also has its downsides. Once a ticket has been purchased, it can no longer be canceled or exchanged. Exceptions are made in the event of illness or an accident, but a certificate from a doctor in the region must be presented.
No right to a refund
If the lifts are not in operation on a particular day, ticket purchasers will receive a voucher for a one-day ski pass as a gesture of goodwill. If the lifts are closed during the course of the day due to weather conditions, safety reasons or avalanche danger, the customer is not entitled to a refund.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
