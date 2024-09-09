Davis Cup: With the power of a Wimbledon winner

The 44-year-old Alexander Peya is standing in for Melzer. The Viennese Peya can look back on 27 match appearances in 22 international matches, is active as a coach for several domestic professionals such as Neil Oberleitner and therefore has a similar wealth of experience as Melzer. After all, Peya was the world number three in doubles - at the age of 38, the actual ORF expert was also crowned Grand Slam champion in the mixed competition at Wimbledon in 2018 with Nicole Melichar from the USA. As always planned, Jürgen Melzer's younger brother will act as assistant coach: Gerald Melzer, the former number 68 and current number 544 in the tennis world and also a multiple Davis Cup team player.