Narin’s (8) body discovered in sack after 3 weeks

Erdogan threatens: murderers to receive "harshest punishment"

The case has attracted nationwide attention and sympathy, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also intervening. After the body was found, he declared on Sunday: "The sad news of the fate of Narin, who was brutally murdered, has shaken us all to the core." He said he would continue to pursue the case "to ensure that those who took Narin away from us receive the harshest possible punishment."