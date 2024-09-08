Vorteilswelt
Thousands of visitors

Mega rush: authorities break up “Rave im Schloss”

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 14:36

All (visitor) limits were broken on Saturday at the "Rave im Schloss" event in Seefeld in Tyrol: instead of the permitted 1500 visitors, almost 3000 ravers made a pilgrimage to the site of the former "Playcastle". The goings-on were promptly put to an end.

comment0 Kommentare

The rave event had been duly registered. However, the Tyrolean police said on Sunday that only 1500 visitors were permitted. However, significantly more party-goers had made the pilgrimage to the castle.

Up to 3000 visitors on site
So many, in fact, that there were massive safety concerns. Particularly with regard to fire protection and the emergency services, it was reported. According to the police, there were more than 2,500 visitors on site, with some reports of 3,000 ravers.

Municipality pulled the emergency brake
Shortly after 11 p.m., the municipality of Seefeld, as the responsible authority, finally pulled the emergency brake and ordered the rave event to be broken up. "Several patrols were deployed to monitor the outflow of visitors," said the executive. Corresponding reports in accordance with the Tyrolean Events Act to the Innsbruck district authority followed.

"We are clarifying the background"
On Sunday, the event's Facebook page stated: "Closed forever. There will be no more raves at the castle." There was a somewhat longer statement on Instagram. Among other things, it said: "We are very sorry about the officially ordered closure. We are carefully clarifying the background and will of course keep you up to date as soon as possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
