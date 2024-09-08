Bischofshofen
Böhsen Onkelz concert is just the beginning
Almost 46,000 spectators attended the Böhsen Onkelz concert at the Bischofshofen ski jumping venue at the weekend. The next concerts are due to take place here next year. There was criticism for the security staff. . .
"We want to see the Onkelz." This rallying cry was the constant chant in Bischofshofen at the weekend. Almost 46,000 music fans made the pilgrimage to the Pongau region to experience the double concert by German band Böhse Onkelz at the Schanzengelände. The rockers gave their all for more than 2.5 hours at both gigs, firing out well-known classics such as "Auf gute Freunde". But there was also room for song rarities that are hardly known even to die-hard fans.
The absolute highlight of the show: in the encore block, illuminated drones first formed the band's emblem in the night sky before a laser projected the logo onto the front of the ski jump. Bengal lights then lit up the entire ski jump. Even the most hardened rock fans rubbed their eyes in amazement. "Really incredible," said Ski Club President Manfred Schützenhofer in amazement. He was able to rub his hands together, as his club collected a generous rent for the concert double. "We're already planning and hoping for more concerts next year," he says.
This would also please the local restaurateurs and clubs. They set up a fan mile in the city center. Business was so good that beer kegs had to be reordered on Friday afternoon. Nevertheless, everything went peacefully. "In that sense, it was more Tote Hosen than Onkelz," said police inspector Hans Wolfgruber with a laugh after the first concert, reminiscent of another German rock band.
Less to laugh about: Some visitors complained on the Internet about the poorly organized security service and long queues at the food stands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.