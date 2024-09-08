Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bischofshofen

Böhsen Onkelz concert is just the beginning

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 08:15

Almost 46,000 spectators attended the Böhsen Onkelz concert at the Bischofshofen ski jumping venue at the weekend. The next concerts are due to take place here next year. There was criticism for the security staff. . . 

comment0 Kommentare

"We want to see the Onkelz." This rallying cry was the constant chant in Bischofshofen at the weekend. Almost 46,000 music fans made the pilgrimage to the Pongau region to experience the double concert by German band Böhse Onkelz at the Schanzengelände. The rockers gave their all for more than 2.5 hours at both gigs, firing out well-known classics such as "Auf gute Freunde". But there was also room for song rarities that are hardly known even to die-hard fans.

The stage was almost 20 meters high (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The stage was almost 20 meters high
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The absolute highlight of the show: in the encore block, illuminated drones first formed the band's emblem in the night sky before a laser projected the logo onto the front of the ski jump. Bengal lights then lit up the entire ski jump. Even the most hardened rock fans rubbed their eyes in amazement. "Really incredible," said Ski Club President Manfred Schützenhofer in amazement. He was able to rub his hands together, as his club collected a generous rent for the concert double. "We're already planning and hoping for more concerts next year," he says.

The band was on form, performing well-known classics as well as unknown rarities (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The band was on form, performing well-known classics as well as unknown rarities
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

This would also please the local restaurateurs and clubs. They set up a fan mile in the city center. Business was so good that beer kegs had to be reordered on Friday afternoon. Nevertheless, everything went peacefully. "In that sense, it was more Tote Hosen than Onkelz," said police inspector Hans Wolfgruber with a laugh after the first concert, reminiscent of another German rock band.

Great atmosphere on the fan mile (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Great atmosphere on the fan mile
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Less to laugh about: Some visitors complained on the Internet about the poorly organized security service and long queues at the food stands.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf