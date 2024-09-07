Dornauer and Pawlata
Two SPÖ politicians under opposition fire
Tyrol's Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer and Social Affairs Councillor Eva Pawlata (both SPÖ) have come under fire from the opposition. The reasons for this are very different.
Sitting on the government bench or in the opposition seats - as we all know, these are two different things. On the one hand, you sit on cushioned seats, and on the other, on hard planks. Almost all elected representatives experience this sooner or later in their political lives.
Two SPÖ politicians in the Tyrolean state government are currently gaining a lot of this experience: namely Social Affairs Councillor Eva Pawlata and Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer. Albeit on completely different topics.
Visit to the European Football Championships in Berlin
Dornauer, who is also responsible for the state's sports agenda - and, unlike some of his predecessors, can often be found at sports venues - is accused of his trip to the European Football Championships in Berlin. There he witnessed Austria's victory against the Netherlands (3:2). He received tickets from the Tyrolean Football Association, which had a contingent for the European Championships.
It all started with the question of what Dornauer was doing there? The counter question should of course be: Is a sports councillor really not allowed to attend a European Football Championship in a neighboring country in times like these? Is the envious society already so rampant that all common sense and common sense is being put to one side? It looks like it.
A far more important topic
Pawlata is concerned with a far more important topic. Child and youth welfare. The fact that there is a lot wrong with this in Tyrol is nothing new - the "Krone" reports on it regularly. However, blaming a politically relatively "fresh" provincial councillor alone for this is more than a little short-sighted.
Of course, the opposition can rub up against whatever and wherever it wants. That is one of their core tasks. But just staging more scandals and shouting "Catch the perpetrator" is more than excessive.
Does the election campaign send its regards?
Perhaps many of these recent "outrages" can be explained by the fact that it is an election campaign. For many, everything is at stake. It seems that any means is good to score points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.