Heart muscle inflammation! How Alaba helped buddy Djuricin

Which is why the 31-year-old asked his buddy David Alaba, who has known each other since childhood and played together in the ÖFB youth teams, for help. "He immediately took care of it and quickly organized an appointment for me with Bayern's heart specialist Dr. Roland Schmidt. I am eternally grateful to David for that! Fortunately, the problem was recognized in Munich. I wasn't allowed to do any sport at all for six months! When you've been a professional for 14 years and suddenly there's no activity, it's crazy for your head. It wasn't an easy time."