"Eternally grateful to David"

Heart muscle inflammation! How Alaba helped buddy Djuricin

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 17:25

Ex-Austrian Marco Djuricin had to take a break for six months after heart muscle inflammation ++ Buddy David Alaba lent the striker a helping hand!

He didn't think anything of it at first. But after his gastrointestinal complaints, the shock suddenly followed. "I didn't feel fit, I could never give 100 percent. An inflammation of the heart muscle that I had been carrying around since February during my time at Spartak Trnava (SVK) was the bitter diagnosis. However, the inflammation was not visible during the MRI scan in Austria."

"When you've been a professional for 14 years and suddenly there's radio silence ..."
Which is why the 31-year-old asked his buddy David Alaba, who has known each other since childhood and played together in the ÖFB youth teams, for help. "He immediately took care of it and quickly organized an appointment for me with Bayern's heart specialist Dr. Roland Schmidt. I am eternally grateful to David for that! Fortunately, the problem was recognized in Munich. I wasn't allowed to do any sport at all for six months! When you've been a professional for 14 years and suddenly there's no activity, it's crazy for your head. It wasn't an easy time."

David Alaba (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
David Alaba
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

"I'm fully recovered and over the moon!"
Ten weeks ago, however, the long wait came to an end when the Viennese returned to training with Rijeka. "A great and very liberating feeling. I'm fully recovered and over the moon. The stats are right too." Djuricin had already been forced to take a three-week break at Austria in the summer of 2022 following a coronavirus infection due to his heart muscle inflammation values, which were twice as high as normal.

In Rijeka, he terminated his contract early. "They are planning with other strikers and a return to Austria is quite conceivable for me." Also to Austria? Djuricin didn't necessarily have the best relationship with sporting director Jürgen Werner. "You never know in soccer ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Schneider
Lukas Schneider
