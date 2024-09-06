Knife against e-scooter: “For me it was self-defense”

"For me it was self-defense, I don't feel guilty" - the 65-year-old defendant at the Linz provincial court was shaking badly after he left his cell on his walker. It was a mixture of fear, anger and physical infirmity after a fall nine years ago. "I called the city of Linz and the police umpteen times because cyclists and e-scooter riders were using the sidewalk in front of the building. But nobody did anything. So I did something myself," says the pensioner, describing how he used a knife - "I took it with me" - on his rollator on the sidewalk on June 28th to pick off the "enemies". This was because he had not encountered any of his hated contemporaries on two wheels during his daily walk.