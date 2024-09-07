“If you’re not good on foot, you have to avoid the city center!”

"I wanted to take a cab to my orthopaedist at Riemerplatz. The cab driver told me that he wasn't allowed to do that and let me get out far away," says Brader, identifying serious discrimination against elderly and injured people who are not able to walk well and don't have a disability card. The severely annoyed St. Pölten resident also emphasizes that doctors have always been a major source of footfall in the city centre, which is being driven away: "Because who goes to the doctor? a healthy person doesn't need one anyway!"