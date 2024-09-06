Brave pilgrims
Joining forces and guide dogs on the Way of St. James
At a press conference in Vienna on Thursday, the starting signal was given for a pilgrimage that would not be possible without the support of assistance dogs. All five hikers are embarking on the "Way of St. James" adventure without sight, but with their faithful helpers on four paws.
At the end of September, Laura, Maria, Wolfgang, Sonja and Sami will set off for Spain and, together with nine other dog-human teams, cover a distance of 75 kilometers to Santiago de Compostela.
This undertaking requires a great deal of courage, as the five pilgrims from Austria are covering this distance with the help of their guide dogs. "We humans perceive up to 80 percent of all impressions through our eyes. If this sense fails, it's a big challenge for us," says Karl Weissenbacher, who will also be lacing up his hiking boots.
He is supporting the project launched by the "Independence Dog Austria" (IDA) association with his expertise, as Weissenbacher is head of the testing center for assistance dogs at the Messerli Institute. The expert dog lover is therefore well aware of the needs of all those involved, which need to be taken into account on the long journey.
The hike in figures
- 75 kilometers
- 12 guide dog teams
- 10 days
- 3 nationalities
- 1 great adventure
Food manufacturer Purina has also taken notice and is supporting the journey in many ways. A matter of honor for Purina CEO Marius Baumeister, as this project commands his utmost respect:
"I believe that people and pets are simply happier together. But for people with visual impairments, a guide dog means much more - namely freedom and a self-determined life! That's why we support the project initiated by Independence Dogs Austria with financial support, food donations for the dogs, help with the organization and also with personal participation."
