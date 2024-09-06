After two games
Strong! ÖFB women reach round of 16 at U20 World Cup
For Austria's U20 women's national soccer team, the journey at the World Cup premiere continues beyond the group stage. The ÖFB team also won their second Group E match on Thursday in Bogota with a 3:1 win over New Zealand and secured their place in the last 16 ahead of time. The final match against the unblemished leaders Japan will take place on Monday (01:00 CEST). A draw will be enough for the Japanese to finish first.
Winning the group would mean no travel stress, as the Round of 16 for the Pool E leaders will once again take place in Bogota. The game will be played on Friday (03:00) against the runners-up from Group D, in which Germany (6) lead ahead of Nigeria (3), South Korea (1) and Venezuela (1). A few hours earlier, on Thursday (23:30) in Medellin, the runners-up in the group will face the best team from Pool F and therefore probably a very difficult task in North Korea. The North Koreans were in scoring mood with a 6:2 win over Argentina and a 9:0 win over Costa Rica.
"It feels very good, indescribable. We really wanted to reach the round of 16 after the first two group games. It's very, very cool that it's happened like this," said ÖFB team boss Markus Hackl. The mood among the players could hardly be better. "Of course, it's an indescribable feeling that we've made it. I can't really put into words how happy I am," said double goal scorer Sarah Gutmann. And 3:0 goalscorer Valentina Mädl added: "It's something very special for all of us and a reward for all our hard work."
A historic achievement
This is the first time that an Austrian women's team has been represented at a World Cup, and now the already historic event has at least one more chapter of success. "None of us realized that we had made history again. The key to our success was once again our team spirit, how everyone runs and fights for each other," summarized Freiburg's Nicole Ojukwu.
Austria started with the same starting line-up as in match one and, as in the opening 2:1 against Ghana, opened the scoring early. Vienna player Gutmann headed in in the 10th minute and scored from close range five minutes later. Both goals were set up by a free-kick cross from Ojukwu. "The early goals helped us a lot because we were then able to control the game," said Hackl.
Focus on the Japan match
In stoppage time of the first half, ÖFB goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif conceded a penalty. Emma Pijnenburg stepped up but was denied by the Carl Zeiss Jena goalkeeper. The follow-up shot landed in the goal, but the goal did not count after a video review as a New Zealand player had entered the penalty area too early. After the restart, St. Pölten's Mädl (67') made everything clear in the rain. New Zealand only managed a late consolation goal through Milly Clegg (91'). Japan had already won 4:1 against Ghana.
"Now we'll focus on the Japan game and then we can set ourselves new goals," said Ojukwu. In any case, the ÖFB players have smelled a rat. "I don't believe that the round of 16 should be the end," said Magdalena Rukavina. By advancing to the knockout phase, the previously set goal of "at least the round of 16" was achieved. "Now, of course, the air in the knockout phase will be much thinner," said Hackl, realistically assessing the situation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
