Strong! ÖFB women reach round of 16 at U20 World Cup

"It feels very good, indescribable. We really wanted to reach the round of 16 after the first two group games. It's very, very cool that it's happened like this," said ÖFB team boss Markus Hackl. The mood among the players could hardly be better. "Of course, it's an indescribable feeling that we've made it. I can't really put into words how happy I am," said double goal scorer Sarah Gutmann. And 3:0 goalscorer Valentina Mädl added: "It's something very special for all of us and a reward for all our hard work."