The wait is over
San Marino celebrate their 1st (!) victory in 20 years!
There's no question about it: something truly historic took place at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in San Marino this evening - for the first time in over 20 years, the national team of soccer dwarf San Marino won an international match! The team at the bottom of the FIFA world rankings beat another soccer dwarf, Liechtenstein, 1-0 in the Nations League ...
Today's victory against Austria's western neighbor was not even a first, as the San Marinese also claimed their last full victory against Liechtenstein on 28 April 2004 - fittingly, the 1-0 win secured early on by Andy Selva was San Marino's first ever victory.
19-year-old Sensoli makes San Marino happy
Selva is of course no longer with the team 20 years after the premiere victory, but in Nicko Sensoli, who at the age of 19 cannot even theoretically have memories of San Marino's last victory, he has a worthy successor
In minute 53, the attacking midfielder scored the decisive 1:0 against Liechtenstein from the center of the penalty area - also because defenders Niklas Beck and Benjamin Büchel were in each other's way ...
Admittedly, the game could have gone in a different direction in the 30th minute after Fabio Notaro scored to make it 1-0 for the visitors. However, the goal was disallowed by the VAR ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
