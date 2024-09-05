Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The wait is over

San Marino celebrate their 1st (!) victory in 20 years!

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 22:42

There's no question about it: something truly historic took place at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in San Marino this evening - for the first time in over 20 years, the national team of soccer dwarf San Marino won an international match! The team at the bottom of the FIFA world rankings beat another soccer dwarf, Liechtenstein, 1-0 in the Nations League ...

comment0 Kommentare

Today's victory against Austria's western neighbor was not even a first, as the San Marinese also claimed their last full victory against Liechtenstein on 28 April 2004 - fittingly, the 1-0 win secured early on by Andy Selva was San Marino's first ever victory.

19-year-old Sensoli makes San Marino happy
Selva is of course no longer with the team 20 years after the premiere victory, but in Nicko Sensoli, who at the age of 19 cannot even theoretically have memories of San Marino's last victory, he has a worthy successor

 In minute 53, the attacking midfielder scored the decisive 1:0 against Liechtenstein from the center of the penalty area - also because defenders Niklas Beck and Benjamin Büchel were in each other's way ...

Admittedly, the game could have gone in a different direction in the 30th minute after Fabio Notaro scored to make it 1-0 for the visitors. However, the goal was disallowed by the VAR ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf