"I'm very soft inside"

Marko Arnautovic opens up about almost retiring!

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 18:12

Marko Arnautovic left his future in the Austrian national soccer team open immediately after the European Championship round of 16 exit against Turkey two months ago, but his retirement from the Austrian national team was apparently never a real issue! "It was a brief thought, but I'm still here, that's what counts," said the 35-year-old at the final press conference in Ljubljana on Thursday evening.

The elimination against Turkey had hit him hard, said Arnautovic. "That was one of the toughest days I've had in my career. It may always come across as if I'm a tough guy, but I'm very soft inside, with lots of emotions."

Now, however, it's time to tick off the EURO and focus on the Nations League clash with Slovenia on Friday. The fact that the ÖFB team is seen as the favorite in the group, which also includes Norway and Kazakhstan, is not a problem for Arnautovic.

"The Slovenians have developed well!"
"The fact that people are portraying us as favorites is a nice thing, but we also have to show that on the pitch," explained Austria's captain and record player. "All three opponents are not to be underestimated. The Slovenians have developed well and are a very good team, as we saw at the European Championships."

However, the Inter Milan striker emphasized that his team also has a lot to offer and praised team boss Ralf Rangnick and his coaching staff. "Our playing philosophy, which they have developed, is outstanding. We have the players to implement this philosophy. I strongly believe that our team will get better and better," said Arnautovic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

