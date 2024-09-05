Only three years in prison
Heroin dealer sentenced for the seventh time
A 42-year-old Croatian supplied northern Burgenland with drugs for over four years. He does not claim to have collected any money, but only to have helped addicted acquaintances free of charge. Cell phone data provided other clues. The sentence is 20 years.
Unemployed and addicted to drugs - how can the Croatian, who lives in northern Burgenland, afford such a life? "My parents help me. And I mow the lawn for the neighbors."
With six previous convictions, the 42-year-old was in the dock at Eisenstadt Regional Court. "Believe me, Mrs. Rat ..." is therefore relative.
"Believe me ..."
According to statements made by witnesses to the police and the analysis of the cell phone, the man allegedly sold 1536 grams of heroin for a profit. "None of this is true, believe me ..."
He had consumed the pile of poison himself between 2020 and 2024 and, in true Samaritan fashion, had given some of it to acquaintances for free when they were in an emergency situation.
If you've got it, you've got it, just mow the lawn next door more often.
"Quiet from the state criminal investigation department"
Two of these acquaintances now had to appear in court to testify. Or rather: to stammer out. The scraps of words led to the conclusion that they somehow wanted to have their peace. According to the police, one of them had bought 30 grams of heroin and five grams of cocaine from the accused. "I just wanted peace from the State Criminal Police Office," the witness, who had been jailed for 22 months, said in court. "If I signed it, there will be something to it. Then it will be," he said.
"He begged for it"
Replied the suspected dealer: "I gave him one gram once and 1.5 grams once. He begged for it like that!"
The incriminating analysis of the cell phone is also interesting: "I either borrowed my cell phone or I acted as an interpreter for others. I translated between acquaintances from the drug scene and dealers," he said. "They couldn't always all speak German. I had nothing to do with the drug deals themselves."
And the seized photos of large quantities of drugs? "I got them via TikTok."
1536 grams become 322
The sentence range is 20 years. The panel of lay judges agreed on three years in prison because only the handover of 322 grams of heroin instead of 1536 grams is conclusively traceable. This means that the Croatian now has until 2027 to ponder how he will not be caught on his eighth offense anyway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
