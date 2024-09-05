Vorteilswelt
New wave of green posters

Kogler venomous: SPÖ “concrete” and “right-wing extremist” FPÖ

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 13:17

The Greens presented their second wave of posters for the National Council elections on Thursday. Federal spokesman Werner Kogler warned against the "right-wing extremist" FPÖ and the "concrete" of the SPÖ.

comment0 Kommentare

After "Vote as if there were a tomorrow", the Greens are calling for people to vote for the Greens on September 29 and thus for "climate", "togetherness", "nature conservation" and "responsibility".

5 million euro election campaign budget
The party is spending around 1.2 million euros of its total 5 million euro election campaign budget on this second of three waves.

Federal spokesman Werner Kogler once again proclaimed his credo: "Climate and nature conservation are only possible with the Greens." The other parties cannot be relied on here.

(Bild: APA Pool/APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

The FPÖ denies climate change and wants to go back to "Russian gas", the ÖVP is trying to put the brakes on, and "with the SPÖ you can also see that further concreting is on the agenda".

Zitat Icon

The SPÖ can also see that further concreting is on the agenda.

Grünen-Bundessprecher Werner Kogler

"There is no healthy economy on a broken planet"
As a further asset of the Greens, he referred to the link between ecology and economy, because "there is no healthy economy on a broken planet". He described the election as a decision on direction. Only with the Greens could it be "clearly and unequivocally" prevented that "these extreme right-wing blues", who wanted to tear down the pillars of liberal democracy, would enter the government.

Green Party top candidate and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Green Party Secretary General Olga Voglauer at the "2nd wave" poster presentation in Vienna
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

The ÖVP is open to the Freedom Party, and many in the SPÖ are also in line with Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.

Kogler: "Please stop squeaking around"
Kogler also defended the high subsidies for environmentally friendly conversions, such as solar energy. Promising savings of 15 to 20 billion euros, as other parties were doing, was "nonsense". In his view, pushing through an ecological transition with framework laws, bans and regulations alone would have met with great resistance. "So please stop squeaking around," he recommended to critics.

General Secretary Olga Voglauer took a very similar view and recalled the role of Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler in the legislative period that was coming to an end. The Yes vote for the EU renaturation law showed that it was the Greens who were fearlessly committed to nature conservation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

