Many unanswered questions about cheap hotel property

As reported, the city is said to have sold the approximately 9200 square meter site well below market value in 2021. Instead of 650,000, around 900,000 euros should have been paid. The expert opinion prepared for this is also highly questionable. "In connection with the inadequate expert reports in the context of the sale of the land for the hotel project, we recommended that the state government, in its role as supervisory authority, should critically monitor the further steps taken by the municipality and, if necessary, take supervisory measures," LRH Director Rudolf Hoscher criticizes the sluggish implementation.