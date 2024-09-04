Change of F1 Guru
Date is fixed! Newey has made his decision
Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine or Aston Martin? Formula 1 star designer Adrian Newey has decided on a team.
Following his announced departure from Red Bull Racing at the end of the season, Newey is on the verge of joining Aston Martin, according to consistent media reports. According to these reports, the 65-year-old Briton will be introduced to the British racing team at a press conference in Silverstone next Tuesday (September 11).
Salary: 20 million pounds per year
In May, Newey announced his departure from Red Bull to seek new challenges. The design genius had been working for the Austro racing team since 2006 and still had a contract there until the end of 2025. As reported by the Daily Mail, Newey is set to earn 20 million pounds (around 23.7 million euros) per year at Aston Martin. The driver duo for the coming season will again consist of double world champion Fernando Alonso (43) and Lance Stroll (25).
The latter's father and team owner Lawrence Stroll had invested a lot in the recent past to bring Aston Martin to the top of Formula 1. Last year, Newey told the BBC that he regretted never having worked with Alonso. From 2026, Aston Martin, currently fifth in the constructors' championship, will work exclusively with engine partner Honda, currently Red Bull's engine supplier.
His dismissal was triggered by the controversy surrounding team boss Christian Horner, who was accused of inappropriate behavior by a former Red Bull employee at the beginning of the year. This affair, which put a considerable strain on team harmony at the start of the season, is also said to have caused a rift between Newey and Horner. In an internal investigation, the team boss was exonerated, but the Thai Red Bull majority owners held on to him. Nevertheless, Newey is said to have decided to leave prematurely due to the internal power struggle.
