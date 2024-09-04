Bones of Austrian soldier discovered

Mass grave found in August 2022

In August 2022, a mass grave containing the bodies of twelve Austrian soldiers from the First World War was discovered above the Tonale Pass in Trentino. In addition to the skeletal remains, personal equipment was found - including crampons, boots, gas mask cases, tools and other items. Three foil containers in which paper enrolment certificates had been stored were also discovered. However, it was said that it would be extremely difficult to determine the identity of the fallen.