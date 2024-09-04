"Swift" terrorist
Star lawyer Tomanek: “My client is innocent”
The suspected terrorist Beran A. is known to have a star lawyer at his side in Werner Tomanek. The lawyer defends the Islamist as a "lone wolf" and plays down the dangerousness of the 19-year-old. A private expert opinion is supposed to exonerate his client, who wanted to kill Taylor Swift fans.
Beran A.'s lawyer went public on Wednesday with a sweeping attack on the investigating authorities - and a privately commissioned report by expert witness Ingo Wieser. Tomanek is demanding the release of his client.
However, the charges are serious: as reported, the 19-year-old planned a bomb attack on one of the (canceled) Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. According to the investigating authorities, he wanted to kill as many people as possible. On August 8, Beran A. was arrested in Ternitz (Lower Austria) following a tip from a US intelligence agency. Chemicals for making bombs were also seized.
Strong suspicion for Tomanek off the table
However, as the expert opinion now shows, the accused "did not have the capacity for an explosives attack". For star lawyer Tomanek, there was therefore no "proximity to execution" and the urgent suspicion was off the table.
The lawyer has already applied for his release. Beran A. - combat name "Mo" - had radicalized himself on the internet and pledged allegiance to IS. His beard is now off and his family is supporting him in his deradicalization. He does not deny that he wanted to carry out the attack.
There are more suitable items in a woman's handbag to make a bomb - he wouldn't have been able to do that.
Werner Tomanek
Lawyer doubts ability to terrorize
For Tomanek, however, it is clear: "He would not have been able to do that." According to the Ministry of the Interior: "The task of the defense lawyer is to protect the suspected terrorist. The job of the police is to protect human life."
