Head of Danube tourism

“Extremes are increasing – we have to live with them”

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 13:00

"We worked day and night," says Petra Riffert about the flood phase in spring 2024, which temporarily plunged shipping on the Danube into chaos. The Danube-Upper Austria tourism boss talks to the "Krone" about the recovery of the cruise after corona, capricious weather conditions and the lessons learned.

The corona period, when traveling was difficult, especially for guests from abroad, and therefore more cabins remained free on the ships, has been ticked off. "Shipping is going very, very well again and is at the same level as before coronavirus," says Petra Riffert.

1.19 million passengers

were counted in passenger shipping on the Danube in 2023, an increase of more than 24 percent compared to 2022, according to viadonau. 440,000 passengers were attributed to cruises.

The Managing Director of Werbegemeinschaft Donau Oberösterreich Tourismus and her team manage the ship dockings in Upper Austria - basically, these are well-rehearsed processes, were it not for the capricious weather that throws plans out of kilter.

Petra Riffert and her team manage the moorings on the Danube in Upper Austria. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/WGD Donau Oberösterreich Tourismus GmbH, Harald Dostal)
Petra Riffert and her team manage the moorings on the Danube in Upper Austria.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/WGD Donau Oberösterreich Tourismus GmbH, Harald Dostal)

"The extremes are increasing, we simply have to live with them. We are at home on the Danube, there are high and low tides - that's just the way it is," emphasizes Riffert. She still remembers the high water phase, which caused a lot of stress this year between the end of May and mid-June: "We worked day and night, constantly rebooking ships as they shuttled between the port and mooring points."

Processes are simplified in times of crisis
A complete closure of the Jochenstein lock because sand had to be dredged was the icing on the cake. "There were 15 cruise ships in Engelhartszell at the same time. That was a totally exceptional situation," says Riffert. The lesson learned? "We simplify the processes in times of crisis. Everyone, including the shipping companies, is on their last legs in such phases."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
