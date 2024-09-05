Numerous dangers lurk on the way to school in Tyrol

Traffic club calls for more consideration

Even the protective path is not always safe - this is how one could summarize a recent analysis by the VCÖ based on data from Statistics Austria. Three out of ten accidents on the way to school in Tyrol last year occurred on safety routes. An alarming figure that prompted the club to call for further measures: stopping and parking bans in front of safety routes should be extended from five to ten meters. In addition, children should always be allowed to cross roads - even without a safety path. VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky comments: "If it is clear that children want to cross the road, they should be allowed to do so. So slow down and be ready to brake."