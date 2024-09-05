Police give tips
Numerous dangers lurk on the way to school in Tyrol
When the new school year starts on Monday, the risk of traffic accidents also increases. The police are once again taking preventative measures and have tips for parents on how to get to and from school. The Austrian Transport Club is also making demands.
For hundreds of children, life starts in earnest on Monday - thousands of others also have to start their morning commute to school again after a relaxing summer vacation. However, there are numerous dangers lurking on the roads on the way there. A look at the past shows this, according to the Tyrolean police: In the previous year alone, 47 children were injured in traffic accidents on the way to or from school. The year before, there were "only" 39.
New forms of mobility increase accidents
The first quarter of this year was particularly striking: there was a 24 percent increase in traffic accidents involving children aged 0 to 14. In figures, this means that 64 children were injured in 56 accidents. Of these, 22 of the injured were involved in bicycle or scooter incidents alone.
This makes it all the more important to wear a bicycle helmet when riding a scooter or bicycle and to choose the right speed to minimize the risk of accidents.
This increase has also been observed on the way to school. "The very nature of single-track vehicles carries an increased risk of injury. This makes it all the more important to wear a helmet when riding a scooter or bicycle and to choose the right speed to minimize the risk of accidents as much as possible," explains Enrico Leitgeb, head of the Tyrolean traffic police. E-scooter riders in particular have so far worn helmets much less frequently than other types of traffic. A helmet is strongly recommended.
Police monitor the way to school, danger of cell phones
As in the past, the police are relying on tried and tested measures at critical points on the way to school: for example, there are increased speed checks, but attention is also paid to the transportation of children and the obligation to wear seat belts or to behavior in the area of safety paths. There is also a focus on education.
If possible, people should refrain from talking on the phone while driving, even with a hands-free device, so that they can devote their full attention to what is happening on the road.
Around 20,000 children are taught about the dangers of traffic - such as smartphones and headphones - at school. The following applies to drivers: "If possible, don't talk on the phone while driving, even with hands-free equipment, so that you can devote your full attention to the traffic situation."
Five tips for more safety on the roads
The police have several tips and recommendations to help children get to and from school safely:
- Choose a safe route to school: As children learn by observing and imitating, it is recommended that they walk to school together. The little ones memorize the correct behavior and know how to behave at intersections or towards crossing guards. The shortest route is not always the safest!
- Watch out at traffic lights and crosswalks: Look ahead and be careful! This is very important when crossing roads. Before entering a crosswalk or passing through traffic lights, you should look both ways so that you can react correctly.
- By car or public transport: In a car, a suitable child seat and the correct seat belt are essential. When getting out of the car, watch out for following traffic and other road users. Be careful when picking up: Children like to run towards their parents and often don't pay attention to the traffic! If you travel by bus or train, you need to know the correct behavior at bus stops.
- By bike or scooter: If you cycle to school alone, you must be nine years old and in possession of a bicycle pass. The same applies to e-scooters. Children up to the age of twelve must wear a helmet.
- Reflectors ensure safety: To be seen better by other road users, the police recommend bright clothing and reflective high-visibility vests.
If it is obvious that children want to cross the road, they should be allowed to do so. Therefore, slow down and be ready to brake.
Traffic club calls for more consideration
Even the protective path is not always safe - this is how one could summarize a recent analysis by the VCÖ based on data from Statistics Austria. Three out of ten accidents on the way to school in Tyrol last year occurred on safety routes. An alarming figure that prompted the club to call for further measures: stopping and parking bans in front of safety routes should be extended from five to ten meters. In addition, children should always be allowed to cross roads - even without a safety path. VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky comments: "If it is clear that children want to cross the road, they should be allowed to do so. So slow down and be ready to brake."
Particularly in view of the increasing lack of physical activity among children, it is important that traffic planning takes measures to ensure that children can move around safely on foot and by bike.
According to Jaschinsky, increased interventions in the vicinity of safety routes are important. Cities and municipalities would use child-friendly traffic systems to ensure that the most vulnerable people in road traffic can move around more safely: "Particularly in view of children's increasing lack of exercise, it is important that traffic planning takes measures to ensure that children can move around safely on foot and by bike."
