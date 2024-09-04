Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Setting the course

Four-member top management: VKB brings returnees to the Board of Directors

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 12:40

Setting the course at VKB: from December, the bank based in Linz will increase its Management Board to four members. Markus Forsthuber, a returnee, has been appointed to the board. He will then succeed Maria Steiner as Chief Risk Officer in spring 2026, which means that the Management Board will shrink to three people again.

comment0 Kommentare

"With this decision, we have created the basis for aligning the Executive Board with continuity, success, growth and rejuvenation," says Matthäus Schobesberger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VKB.

Four instead of three board members from December
On Tuesday, the bank's Supervisory Board set the course for changes at the top: From December 2024 until spring 2026, the Management Board will be increased from the current three members to four in order to ensure a good handover phase.

This is because the current Chief Risk Officer Maria Steiner (62) will hand over her responsibilities to Markus Forsthuber when her contract expires in spring 2026, but he will already join the VKB Executive Board in December.

Another board position will be advertised externally
Forsthuber already worked for VKB from 2002 to 2008, when he was head of the central legal department, among other things. He returned in April 2024 and has been Head of the Participations department since then. In three months, Forsthuber will join the Executive Board, which includes CEO Markus Auer (39) and Alexander Seiler (61). The latter still has a current contract until summer 2025 and his successor will be advertised externally, according to reports.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf