Four-member top management: VKB brings returnees to the Board of Directors

Another board position will be advertised externally

Forsthuber already worked for VKB from 2002 to 2008, when he was head of the central legal department, among other things. He returned in April 2024 and has been Head of the Participations department since then. In three months, Forsthuber will join the Executive Board, which includes CEO Markus Auer (39) and Alexander Seiler (61). The latter still has a current contract until summer 2025 and his successor will be advertised externally, according to reports.