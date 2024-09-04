Discriminatory
Survey: Outdated image of HIV sufferers
In Germany, up to 9000 people are living with HIV. With effective treatment, the virus cannot be passed on sexually. Nevertheless, one of the biggest challenges remains the discrimination and stigmatization of those affected. A new survey still shows a lack of knowledge among the population.
"Significant progress has been made in the treatment of HIV infection in recent years, offering hope and prospects for a better future," said Andrea Brunner, Managing Director of "Aids Hilfe Wien" at a press conference to mark Sexual Health Day on September 4. The problem: however, discrimination and stigmatization still prevail.
Discrimination still prevails
Wiltrut Stefanek, chairwoman of the PULSHIV association, emphasizes: "I keep coming across people who are discriminated against in their private, professional and medical lives because of their HIV status. Often, ignorance is simply a driving factor! The message that we are not contagious under HIV treatment needs to be spread. I am convinced that prejudices and fears can only be reduced and eliminated through education."
Survey shows gaps in knowledge
A recent survey actually shows shocking results: 16% of respondents would not be friends with an HIV-positive person, and as many as 10% would not even sit next to someone affected.
There is also a serious lack of knowledge about the disease: 65% wrongly believe that HIV is sexually transmitted even under antiretroviral therapy. Almost a third believe that the infection can be transmitted through a kiss, and 12% of respondents still think that sharing objects such as glasses or plates could lead to infection.
Many live as before
This misinformation is in stark contrast to reality. Michael Hofbauer, affected person and activist, reports: "For the most part, I live as I did before - I lead an active life with regular sport and make sure I eat a healthy diet. All things that are also recommended for people without HIV."
More information needed
Dr. Michael Skoll, a specialist in skin and sexually transmitted diseases, therefore appeals: "We overlook the fact that HIV can actually affect any of us. People have sex. Quite a few of them unprotected. That is enough to become infected not only with HIV, but also with other sexually transmitted diseases. More education and regular training is therefore needed in all areas to remove the taboos surrounding sexual health and raise awareness."
New campaign
The "Like you and me" campaign was launched to combat the stigmatization of HIV and raise awareness among the population. At its core are four themes that illustrate that HIV can affect anyone. However, good medical care and an active lifestyle mean that life expectancy today is comparable to the rest of the Austrian population. And with a very good quality of life.
This article has been automatically translated
read the original article here.
