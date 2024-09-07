The Magnetic Fields: Just normal love madness

Merritt's songwriting works predominantly archival. "Songwriting and putting albums together are two different things for me. When I'm working on a new album, I first look through my old files and notes and take something out of there. I didn't have to write the '69 Love Songs' from scratch either, there was already a big base there." Merritt, who in his personal opinion has autistic traits, has little use for nostalgia or exaggerated empathy towards his own music. "What was, that was. So the songs on this triple album are also exciting for me in a live context. We play about ten of them over and over again in normal sets, the 59 others I have to practically relearn for the anniversary shows." Merritt has had a hard time with new songs since the outbreak of the pandemic. Not only has his usual routine been turned upside down, but his usual creativity has also been lacking.