More safety: Tighter controls at Airpower

In three days' time, the Airpower 24 air show organized by the Austrian Army, Styria and Red Bull will start with around 300,000 visitors on Friday and Saturday. The head of the air force, Major General Gerfried Promberger, said on Tuesday in Zeltweg, Styria: "You could say it's a simple air show, but it's not, it's much more than that, it's the army's biggest exercise in the second half of 2024". We are prepared for disruptive actions by climate activists or in the area of security, they said.