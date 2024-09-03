Launch in three days
More safety: Tighter controls at Airpower
Preparations for the Airpower air show in Zeltweg this weekend are almost complete. The safety precautions have been tightened up once again.
In three days' time, the Airpower 24 air show organized by the Austrian Army, Styria and Red Bull will start with around 300,000 visitors on Friday and Saturday. The head of the air force, Major General Gerfried Promberger, said on Tuesday in Zeltweg, Styria: "You could say it's a simple air show, but it's not, it's much more than that, it's the army's biggest exercise in the second half of 2024". We are prepared for disruptive actions by climate activists or in the area of security, they said.
Brigadier Wolfgang Prieler gave an initial summary: "One and a half years of organization and planning preceded the event, and the construction work will be completed tomorrow, Wednesday". Over 10 million euros in added value will be generated in Styria alone. "Above all, the gastronomy and accommodation businesses will benefit, there are no more beds to be had," said Prieler.
No risk of bad weather
Regarding the weather conditions, the brigadier said: "There could be light rain on Thursday and Friday morning, with temperatures of around 23 degrees Celsius on both days of the event, but no risk of storms, which is absolutely good for the events."
Prieler spoke of a comprehensive safety concept, developed with the authorities, police, fire department and district authorities. The situation is constantly being monitored and assessed. "During the first Airpowers, there was still a relatively open approach. With the attacks in Nice, climate protests and the war in Ukraine, security measures have been constantly tightened," says Prieler.
No knives allowed
There are 250 security gates at the entrances and no knives, umbrellas or sharp objects may be taken onto the site. Access controls are carried out by the Vienna and Burgenland militia battalions, in addition to other security units and the military police. They are in close contact with the police, the intelligence services are working together, all staff have been checked and a separate security company is deployed at the airbase.
Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ploder, Display Director, explained that around 60 aircraft will be on show on the ground in the static display, including the future transport aircraft of the Austrian Armed Forces, the C-390. The army has over 40 aircraft in operation, while its partner Red Bull and Flying Bulls have 27 aircraft.
Austrian Airlines will be represented with one of the largest aircraft at Airpower: according to COO Francesco Sciortino, the Austrian Airlines Dreamliner, the Boeing B787-9, will perform two flyovers at around 500 feet (approx. 150 meters) above the ground in Zeltweg at around 2.15 p.m. on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
