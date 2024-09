Hafner winery scores points in Croatia with 5 wines

Five wines and five awards

This refers to his latest success in Croatia. Last weekend, the first organic wine festival with awards took place there, to which he and other Burgenland winegrowers were invited. A total of 20 wineries from Croatia, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and Serbia presented their wines. "I was unable to attend because I was in London, but I sent five wines there," he explains. And all five wines won awards. There were two Grand Gold, two Gold and one Silver. One of his wines was even named "Champion of the Festival" with 97 points.