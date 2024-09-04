“I can easily manage on four hours’ sleep”

While most people are asleep, one of them is awake and scurries from house to house. Every day - and for three years now - Sylvia delivers the "Kronen Zeitung" from 1 am to 5 am. Today, Wednesday, is newspaper delivery day. We take the opportunity to look into the question of who makes sure that we get the news of the day with our morning coffee every day. On behalf of many, we spoke to Sylvia, a delivery person from Schwaz.