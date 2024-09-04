Vorteilswelt
Urban Art Festival

When musicians and artists take to the streets

04.09.2024

Lots of color and cool beats are the hallmarks of the Urban Art Festival Styria, which takes place in Graz from 5 to 14 September. Organizer Norbert Lipp is expanding the space this year and, in addition to STUWO, will also be playing at Citypeach, Stadtstrand and Stadtbalkon as well as the Keplerbrücke substation.

Over the years, STUWO, Student City Graz, on the Eggenberger Gürtel has blossomed into the center of the international festival for street art, graffiti and music. This year, it will once again be the place where international artists and audiences meet and projects are developed together on all seven floors. As always in festival times, the STUWO becomes an inhabitable work of art.

This year, however, Norbert Lipp has extended the festival's scope even further and is going to those places where youth culture feels at home. Individual events will take place at Citypeach, Stadtbalkon and Stadtstrand. The walls of the Keplerbrücke transformer station will also serve as a "canvas" for the artists.

Daan Botlek from Holland comes to the Urban Art Festival
Daan Botlek from Holland comes to the Urban Art Festival
International artists and young talents
And the results of these painting activities will once again cause a stir. The cream of the street art scene will be at work. Daan Botlek from the Netherlands, David Leitner, who was born in Graz and works from Vienna, KJ263 from Germany and Jacoba Niepoort from Denmark will be working on projects together, but also with young artists. The works of French artist Katell Gelebart, who creates wonderful collages from waste such as drinks cartons, plastic bottles and old clothes, are also exciting - making upcycling a festival theme.

Styrian dialect pop by Sladoled Lovekomet
Styrian dialect pop by Sladoled Lovekomet
Musically, the Urban Art Festival also packs a punch: Starting with Styrian dialect pop with Sladoled Lovekomet and crossover with Dave & the Coverdudes, through Balkan music with Juan Carlos Sungurlian and Ukrainian avant-garde to Armenian music by Erasmus+ participants, the line-up leaves little to be desired and allows for unusual encounters.

The grand opening is scheduled for 6 September at 6 pm at STUWO in Graz, further details on the events can be found at urbanartfestival.at

Michaela Reichart
