When musicians and artists take to the streets

International artists and young talents

And the results of these painting activities will once again cause a stir. The cream of the street art scene will be at work. Daan Botlek from the Netherlands, David Leitner, who was born in Graz and works from Vienna, KJ263 from Germany and Jacoba Niepoort from Denmark will be working on projects together, but also with young artists. The works of French artist Katell Gelebart, who creates wonderful collages from waste such as drinks cartons, plastic bottles and old clothes, are also exciting - making upcycling a festival theme.