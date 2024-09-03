Better than ever!
Cavallari raves about “hot sex” with toyboy
Reality star Kristin Cavallari raved about sex with her young boyfriend in a podcast talk. It was the "best sex" she's ever had.
Kristin Cavallari is completely smitten with her boyfriend Mark Estes, who is 13 years her junior. And that's why the "Let's Be Honest" podcast now focused on one topic in particular: sex.
"We have really hot sex"
Cavallari is certain that it gets better with age. "I think when you're in your early 20s, you're insecure in a lot of ways, you worry about your body or how you look," explained the 37-year-old.
She continued: "I've left all that behind me and I think I'm more physically present during sex than ever before."
The former "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" actress finally gushed to her boyfriend: "I'm so incredibly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot sex."
A compliment that the 24-year-old Estes could only return. It was "the best sex" of his life, he explained. To which Cavallari replied: "I really didn't know that. You never told me that. We talked about how great our sex was, but you never specifically said: 'You're the best.' I could remember that."
Only needs a man "for pure happiness"
In an earlier interview, Cavallari, who was married to ex-football star Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2020, emphasized that she is not worried about the age difference between herself and Mark.
"I understand how it looks from the outside that I'm with a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has said: 'That's weird.' Everyone said: 'I get it. It makes sense.'"
She also said she wasn't under any financial pressure at this point in her life. "I own my own house. I have children. I don't need a man for anything other than pure happiness."
