Rosberg: “Zak, isn’t it time…?”

Background: In Monza, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri fought a fierce duel, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was the smiling third-placed driver, who was able to celebrate from the top step of the podium at the end. "You allowed Leclerc to get to the front in turn four," accused Rosberg Brown in his role as Sky pundit. "First of all, Lando almost spun, it was very tight, it really doesn't get any tighter than that. That allowed Leclerc to get past, and who knows, maybe it was those 2.6 seconds that cost you the win?"