McLaren criticized
Rosberg: “Zak, isn’t it time…?”
The fact that McLaren allows its two drivers to drive at their own discretion and without team orders is met with incomprehension by Nico Rosberg. "Isn't it time to introduce at least a few team orders?" was his question to managing director Zak Brown.
Background: In Monza, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri fought a fierce duel, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was the smiling third-placed driver, who was able to celebrate from the top step of the podium at the end. "You allowed Leclerc to get to the front in turn four," accused Rosberg Brown in his role as Sky pundit. "First of all, Lando almost spun, it was very tight, it really doesn't get any tighter than that. That allowed Leclerc to get past, and who knows, maybe it was those 2.6 seconds that cost you the win?"
"Maybe that's the case," Brown had to admit. The question was justified and McLaren wanted to analyze the race again and, if necessary, revise the "papaya rules", which allow drivers to race hard as long as they don't crash.
"Two number 1 drivers"
Although the maneuvers of his protégés were certainly nerve-wracking, both Norris and Piastri were within the bounds of what was permitted, said the US American. "We have always believed in having two number 1 drivers. That's always been McLaren's way, it can be very difficult to manage," he said, describing his dilemma. "You know how it was with you and Lewis. And we saw it with Senna and Prost."
In the constructors' championship, McLaren is making up ground on Red Bull Racing week by week, while Max Verstappen's lead over Norris in the drivers' championship is still 62 points. The fact that the two McLaren drivers are then depriving themselves of victory does not exactly play into the "Papayas'" hands ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
