Styrian school start becomes a financial burden

Shortly before school starts, the Styrian Chamber of Labor took a look around the stores: How much does a 19-piece back-to-school kit including fountain pen, ink eraser and co. cost? The answer: Between 57 and 213 euros in specialist shops and between 40 and a whopping 242 euros in chain stores. On average, however, shopping at stores such as Pagro and Libro is around 23 euros cheaper. Either way, for many families, buying school supplies becomes a financial burden.