Trouble in St. Pölten
After reconstruction, it is now getting tight in front of the elementary school
Pedestrian zone, dead end: the newly created traffic situation is intended to reduce the number of cars in front of the school campus in St. Pölten, but has led to great skepticism among parents and residents. For them, there are now too few parking spaces.
With the start of the new school year, countless parents in St. Pölten have to get used to a new traffic situation. The construction of the new school campus, which also includes the elementary school and kindergarten, should significantly relieve this area. The part of Grillparzerstraße that was previously used as a thoroughfare into Josefstraße has been converted into a pedestrian zone.
A look in the face
Maria Theresia-Strasse therefore became a dead end. However, as this is actually a one-way street, this regulation was lifted in the last section and a reversal area was created directly in front of the school. The width of the road has not changed, however, and parking bans have only been used to create a few bays to get out of the way. This meant that on the first day of school, drivers could often look each other in the face.
Although there was no major chaos thanks to the police presence, the joy was limited. For several reasons. Local residents criticized the loss of the already scarce parking spaces, especially in the new pedestrian zone. And parents who take their children to school complain about the lack of "Kiss&Go" spaces.
City refrained from conversion
However, the latter, together with additional parking spaces, were originally planned as part of the reconstruction of Grillparzerstraße. However, because these parking spaces would have been built in the school garden and some trees would have fallen victim to this, the parents' association took to the barricades with the support of the Green Party. With success. The city refrained from rebuilding the street.
However, the traffic calming itself was never up for debate, as the town hall emphasizes: "The flow of students through the new campus made this necessary." At the same time, it is pointed out that uniform 30 km/h restrictions apply in front of all compulsory schools and kindergartens in the provincial capital. They apply from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of schools on school days and in front of kindergartens on weekdays. "However, it is important that all road users behave responsibly," says a city spokesperson.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.