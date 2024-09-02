August is also the warmest in recorded history

First frost-free month in Salzburg

The number of hot days with at least 30 degrees was also extreme, occurring two to three times more frequently this year than in an average August. For the time being, no records have been broken, only Eisenstadt, with 19 hot days, achieved the same value as in the record year 1992. However, there was a record at altitude, because at the Sonnblick Observatory of the Geosphere at over 3100 meters above sea level in the Hohe Tauern in Salzburg, no day with temperatures below zero degrees was recorded this August - making it the first frost-free month since measurements began in 1886.