More German support
At the start of the school year, Education Minister Martin Polaschek presented measures and initiatives for the coming year. The focus is on the prevention of violence "Look instead of looking away" and more German language support.
Polaschek: "Austria's schools, and Viennese educational institutions in particular, are under a lot of pressure. For example, schools with pupils from almost 100 percent migrant backgrounds are not uncommon in urban areas, mainly in Vienna. In order to give all children the best opportunities, even more German support is needed."
The focus of the year:
- "Look instead of looking away" - preventing violence in schools: one of the Minister's key concerns is combating violence in schools, improving the school climate and the mental health of pupils. The aim is to make schools even safer places for children and young people.
- Teaching staff shortage successfully resolved: The "Klasse Job" teaching staff offensive launched two years ago has succeeded in ensuring that all teaching hours can be maintained in the coming school year. Of around 120,000 teaching positions, only around 100 are still vacant.
- Continuation of the focus on reading promotion: We dedicated the entire last school year to increasing reading skills and reading motivation. Naturally, these measures will continue this school year. In addition, a nationwide reading quality seal will be awarded for the first time to schools that are particularly committed to promoting reading skills.
- Expansion of German language support/"German support schools": Another key issue is the promotion of pupils' German language skills, particularly in Vienna. Polaschek is therefore calling for the introduction of "intensive language learning courses" at selected locations upstream of the German support classes, where children with language deficits can learn German intensively before being integrated into regular lessons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
