Rapid dispenses with Austrian pot for the first time

Almost more interesting, however, was the view of the bench, where Beljo was joined by Dennis Kaygin and new signing Tobias Börkeeiet, who became wild cards at the end. This meant that eight (!) legionnaires were on the match report, the first time Rapid had ever waived the money (around 1.2 million euros last season) from the Austrian pot. This is "settled" on a quarterly basis and was introduced in 2004, allowing only six foreigners.