“Couple appearance” by Pitt and Clooney in Venice

Even the most hardened celebrity journalists caught their breath. When George Clooney and Brad Pitt made their first appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, the fuss and the crowds were bigger than normal.
The Italian magazine "Vanity Fair" raved after their arrival in the lagoon city: "On the fifth day of the Venice Film Festival, the two stars drove fans, journalists, photographers and various insiders crazy by presenting themselves as a couple."
It's hard to imagine a more beautiful couple than the two film legends. The two stars traveled in a water cab to the premiere of their film "Wolfs" at the Festival Palace, where they were greeted joyfully by numerous fans. Clooney and Pitt (60) are friends and have often appeared together in front of the camera, for example in "Ocean's Eleven" and "Burn After Reading".
In "Wolfs" by Jon Watts, they play criminal crime scene cleaners. What made them decide to work together again? The restraining order had expired, joked Pitt - before Clooney added: "It was all about the money." Pitt added, this time seriously: "The older I get, the more important it is for me to work with people I enjoy spending time with."
Clooney added: "We felt like it was easy. From the minute I read the script, from the minute we were on set, it felt easy: that banter, the way we can eggle each other on. The whole thing just felt easy."
Clooney also used the press conference in Venice to praise US President Joe Biden for his withdrawal. "The person who should be applauded is the president who has done the most selfless thing ever," said the 63-year-old.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times in July, Clooney had urged Biden not to run for the White House again. He later backed the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. "I'm just very proud of where we are right now, and I think a lot of people are surprised by that. I think we're all excited about the future," Clooney said.
