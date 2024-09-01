Langmann out at “home match” in Paris

"Like a home game"

Langmann was accompanied on his Paris adventure by dozens of fans, and the atmosphere on court was always unique. "It felt like a home match," said the Viennese. Langmann's journey in France is not over yet. On Sunday afternoon, he is still in action in the doubles with Josef Riegler. In any case, the third Paralympics should not be the last, Los Angeles awaits. "Of course you now have even more goals and want to attack again."