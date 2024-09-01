Paralympics
Langmann out at “home match” in Paris
Wheelchair tennis player Nico Langmann has been knocked out of the Paralympics in Paris in the second round. The Viennese player lost 4:6, 1:6 to former world number one Maikel Scheffers from the Netherlands in Roland Garros on Sunday in front of a large number of red-white-and-red fans.
Swimmer Andreas Onea missed out on a place in the final of the 200 m medley by just 33 hundredths of a second in ninth place.
Langmann put in a solid performance, especially in the first set, and repeatedly caused the former French Open winner to falter. "I was quite close, but I should have managed a little bit more in the decisive moments," summarized Langmann. Nevertheless, the conclusion of the individual competition is clearly positive after the premiere success on Friday. "This is a day I won't forget for the rest of my life. No one can take that away from me."
"Like a home game"
Langmann was accompanied on his Paris adventure by dozens of fans, and the atmosphere on court was always unique. "It felt like a home match," said the Viennese. Langmann's journey in France is not over yet. On Sunday afternoon, he is still in action in the doubles with Josef Riegler. In any case, the third Paralympics should not be the last, Los Angeles awaits. "Of course you now have even more goals and want to attack again."
Onea: "This hurts so much"
Onea's mood was completely different. The swimmer was in tears after the bitter pre-race exit. "I missed the final by three tenths. That hurts so much," he said. "I really gave it my all. It was a great race, tactically it worked out very well for me." Onea thus leaves the Games in France without a place in the final. On Thursday, he had finished twelfth in his showpiece discipline over 100 m breaststroke.
Now he is going on vacation with his family. "Hopefully I'll see as little water as possible there." After that, however, the focus will turn back to the future; Onea wants to be among the front runners again at the Paralympics in Los Angeles.
Ernhofer has to miss out
Fellow swimmer Andreas Ernhofer still had to miss out. Although the 27-year-old is on the road to recovery after an illness, it was still too early for him to compete in the 150 m medley. This leaves Ernhofer, who had originally planned six starts, with three disciplines left. Meanwhile, marksman Josef Pacher failed to qualify for the 10 m air rifle event in 23rd place.
(Editorial notes: COMPLIANCE NOTE - This report is part of a press trip at the invitation of the Austrian Paralympic Committee. The costs for travel and accommodation are borne by the Austrian Paralympic Committee, the reporting is carried out under the independent editorial responsibility of the APA editorial team).
