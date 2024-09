A tongue twister makes record champion Höller hot

Rallycross legend Höller recently missed out on important points in the domestic national championship because he was involved in several collisions. In the Wachau, the moustachioed driver, who has won more than 30 championship titles, wants to put that behind him - and clear up with his Ford Focus. However, two local heroes from Melk, Gerald Eder (Škoda Fabia) and Rene Derfler (Mitsubishi Evo), are also competing in the "premier class" and he must not let them out of his sight.